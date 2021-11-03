Unite Fined £45,000 for Spam Calls

Breaking news from the Information Commissioner who’s just fined Unite the Union £45,000 for making tens of thousands of calls to telephone numbers registered with the TPS service. They say their advice was either “ignored or not acted upon”.

Unite was reported to the commissioner in January 2020 after complaints were made about unsolicited direct marketing calls, despite being registered with the Telephone Preference Service, a free opt out service enabling individuals to no longer receive unsolicited sales or marketing calls. In total 27 complaints were made against the union.

In total they found 57,665 calls made to TPs registered numbers, out of a total 726,853 calls made that connected. Guido’s sure Unite will have no problem finding £45,000 down the back of their sofa…

Read the report below: