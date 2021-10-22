Claudia Webbe Proudly Poses Alongside Labour MPs at Parliament

This afternoon the government quashed Barry Gardiner’s fire & rehire bill on the grounds they do not believe the bill will do what it claims. Labour have gone in hard on the issue, with Starmer publishing an op-ed this morning, and Barry Gardiner attending Tory conference to try and win over rebels. Seemingly to no avail…

In astonishing scenes, Steerpike’s parliamentary mole claimed to have seen none other than Claudia Webbe posing with her ex-comrades on the estate to support the bill – a photo surely no sitting Labour MP would be so stupid to be caught in following the MP being found guilty of harassment. Guido was astonished to discover not only was it true, Labour MPs have proudly posted the photo all over social media…

So far, both Janet Daby and Mohammad Yasin have posted their group selfie with Claudia. Seema Malhotra, on the other hand, very bluntly cropped the photo to avoid embarrassment.

Proud to be in the Commons today supporting @BarryGardiner’s Bill to end #FireandRehire



The Tories may have blocked the bill today, but we’ll continue fighting against this damaging practice. @GMB_union @unitetheunion pic.twitter.com/7nCe7HGxIE — Seema Malhotra MP 💙 (@SeemaMalhotra1) October 22, 2021

How David Lammy, Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary of all people, didn’t realise the ops of standing directly next to the shamed MP Guido cannot understand…