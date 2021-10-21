Public Rate Thatcher Best PM to Handle Pandemic

A new YouGov poll reveals that out of the all Prime Ministers Britain has had over the past 40 years, most (29%) think Margaret Thatcher would’ve been the best person to handle the Covid-19 pandemic. She was not famously keen on increasing the size of the state, raising taxes or increasing government spending…

“Don’t Know” received more votes than any of the other British leaders, winning 27% of the vote. In third place was Blair (14%) followed by Gordon Brown (10%) trailed closely by current PM Boris Johnson (9%). Theresa May scored a modest 4%, whilst Cameron and Major shared the title of last place with just 3% of the vote each. What would Maggie make of big state Boris?