Man Arrested Over Death Threat Sent to Chris Bryant

A man has been arrested by South Wales police for sending a death threat to Labour’s Chris Bryant, just one day after the murder of Sir David Amess. Bryant made the complaint to the police and learnt about the arrest while live on BBC Breakfast.

South Wales police said they were “called around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday 16th October following reports of malicious communications being sent to a 59-year-old man from Porth.”

“A 76 year old man from Pontycymer, Bridgend, has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.”

His email death threat came after posting on Twitter pleading with people to lower the negativity in politics.

MPs have spent all weekend voicing how they fear for their safety…