FactCheck: Boris, Carrie and Nimco Did Not Break Christmas Covid Rules

The Daily Mail’s Deputy Political Editor John Stevens has clarified that Boris, Carrie and their close friend Nimco Ali formed a childcare bubble over Christmas last year which means the trio did not break any of the Covid-19 rules despite claims to this effect published in The Daily Mirror.

The row, which started following a profile about the Johnsons in Harper’s Magazine, accused Carrie’s best friend Nimco of illegally staying with the Johnsons over the holidays. A spokesperson for the PM initially told Harper’s Magazine that the “Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson follow coronavirus rules at all times” without denying claims that they hosted Nimco for Christmas. Given Number 10’s relatively tight-lipped response Nimco has been left alone to defend herself online the past three days…

Feel free to delete this because you know you only tagged me to get me dragged on here. https://t.co/mhunkts02B — Nimco Ali (OBE) 🔻 (@NimkoAli) October 18, 2021

At the time rules allowed people to have both childcare bubbles and support bubbles and additionally allowed people to change bubbles if there was a 10 day gap between meet ups.

Boris’s spokesperson has therefore confirmed that Mrs Johnson did not join Boris and Carrie for Christmas. After all that it’s Johnson’s critics who’ve ended up looking like a turkey…