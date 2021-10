It turns out pretending the sea levels are about to rise by nearly 20 metres doesn’t make good television: new figures from Sky News show that the channel’s viewership dropped by nearly half yesterday during The Daily Climate Show, down to around 25,000 viewers compared to 46,000 for the previous hour, before rising immediately back up following the end of the show.

Punters want fact-based news, not obviously debunkable press releases from climate lobby groups…