A new YouGov poll puts the Tories at 41%, with Labour ten points behind at 31% and the LibDems at 9%. Boris’s personal favourability is still 6 points ahead of Starmer’s, 31% to 25%, with Starmer somehow managing to lose a point from the previous survey. All of this despite shop shortages, a petrol crisis and renewed Brexit rows. Amazing that 14,000 word personal essay did nothing for Sir Keir’s fortunes…