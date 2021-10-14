Insulate Britain to Suspend Campaigning

Insulate Britain has announced they’re suspending campaigning until the 25th ahead of COP26. Oddly, the group cites a speech given by Boris at the UN in September as the reason behind the campaign suspension, despite having mainly carried out its protests after the speech was delivered. They say his words to the UN indicate the PM is serious about climate change:

“In light of the speech you made (to the UN on the 22nd September) in which you recognised that “We are approaching that critical turning point – in less than two months – when we must show that we are capable of learning, and maturing, and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet but ourselves”, we ask you to use this time to signal that you believe what you say.”

Britain’s motorists can breathe a temporary sigh of relief…