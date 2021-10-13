Extinction Rebellion’s Topless Activist Goes On Hunger Strike

Extinction Rebellion’s very own Bo(o)bby Sands Laura Amherst is back to lay bare the naked realities of the climate crisis. The part-time OnlyFans model, part-time student, part-time eco warrior has vowed to go on hunger strike until Boris addresses Extinction Rebellion’s demands and responds to her letter on the climate crisis. Yet another attempt to milk her 15 minutes of fame…

In a video posted to Instagram, Amherst explains how she hopes to nip the climate crisis in the bud and urges Boris to drastically reduce global carbon emissions. She adds that she’s “prepared to die” for her cause, stressing that her post is “the most important video of our time” and that it “needs to go viral“. She admits that this wasn’t an easy decision given she’s the mother of a small child, although if she does perish, at least the child has “a good father”…