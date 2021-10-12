UK Still On Track to Be Fastest Growing Advanced Economy in 2021

New forecasts from the IMF shows that the UK is still expected to be the fastest growing advanced economy for 2021 at a rate of 6.8%, above the global growth projection of 5.9% and comfortably ahead of the US, France, Germany, Japan and Canada. Welcome news, although this is still a 0.2% cut to their earlier forecast back in July.

The IMF’s paper says that the effectiveness of the UK’s vaccine rollout is, in large part, responsible for maintaining the UK’s growth – and adds that “great vaccine divide” between high and low income countries poses a serious risk:

“The case of the United Kingdom is instructive in the effectiveness of large-scale vaccination campaigns, even against highly contagious variants.” “The foremost policy priority is therefore to vaccinate at least 40% of the population in every country by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022.”

The report adds that “widespread vaccinations can also have powerful, positive economic effects, bolstering the recovery.” When you get the call, get the jab…