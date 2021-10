The blanket injunction against Insulate Britain is – as expected – proving ineffective as motorway-blocking eco-radicals returned to the roads once again – this time on the road at Wandsworth Bridge – to irritate commuters and grind traffic to a halt. Whilst the defanged police force once again failed to stop Insulate Britain, commuters and paramedics were on hand to drag protestors out of the road. Guido would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to these commuters…