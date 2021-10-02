Corbyn’s Latest Train Journey Farce

Guido’s on his way to Manchester for Tory conference. Among the usual suited circus heading off from Euston another guest is making a surprise journey to join the PM up north. Jeremy Corbyn…

Guido learns this after a co-conspirator had to move the absolute boy – fresh from making a nuisance of himself at Labour conference – out of his seat on the train up. Corbyn clearly hadn’t bothered making a reservation on the packed train. It’s not like he has a track record of this. Hopefully he didn’t have to spend the rest of the journey sat on the floor…