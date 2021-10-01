Most of Momentum’s Campaign Jobs Don’t Pay £15 Per Hour

Trade unions and the Labour Party campaigned for, and won, paid holidays and breaks, which means that the £15 per hour national minimum wage the Labour Party membership voted for at their conference equates to £31,200.* Yet we’ve gone through Momentum’s job advertisements and found that most of the jobs at the campaign pay well below that figure…

How can Momentum credibly campaign for businesses to pay a minimum wage that they don’t pay their own staff – “be the change you want to see” is a basic test of credibility. We’ve asked Momentum’s press office to explain themselves. GB News also invited Momentum on this morning to make their case. Embarrassed silence.

They’re not the only left-wing organisation guilty of hypocrisy, as our senior reporter Christian Calgie explained this morning on GB News. The £15-an-hour mandate is ridiculously above the market rate for most jobs, it is above the average wage for experienced staff in many roles. That is proven by the fact that those organisations campaigning for it, don’t even pay it themselves.

*£15 x 40 x 52 = £31,200