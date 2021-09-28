Brighton’s Minimum Wage Hypocrites

Ash Sarkar has slammed the “shameful” Labour Party for instructing shadow ministers to argue against a £15 minimum wage. Given Ash’s passionate diatribe one would expect all Novara Media staff to be paid at least £15 per hour. Wrong! Novara Media recently advertised for a “Social Media Editor” to be paid just £12.50 per hour, for a job interviewing in January of this year. Incidentally, Guido pays a higher hourly rate to our lowest paid reporter…

Luckily for Ash, she isn’t the only minimum wage campaigner to underpay staff. Last week Guido exclusively revealed that Labour Party’s conference stewards are being paid less than £10 per hour, despite campaigning for a £10 minimum wage. Another classic example of do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do activism…