Watch as Labour Fringe Event Forcibly Ejects LBC’s Reporter Theo Usherwood

Laura Kuenssberg knows better than anyone how fraught Labour conference can be for members of the media, having to be escorted around by a bodyguard in 2017. Despite Corbyn no longer leading the charge, this year’s proving no kinder to members of media. Before conference had started, some were already outraged by GB News being permitted a double stall. On the first morning of the plenary session, the third speaker arrived on stage to berate the NEC for allowing The Sun – affectionately referred to as “Murdoch’s lying Tory rag” – to come to the conference. A remark that got over half a minute’s applause…

It hasn’t just been members attacking the paper. Labour MP Kim Johnson later used a fringe event to lay into the paper and the berated channel, saying “I will not engage with the Scum newspaper or GB News”. Then things got really ugly…

Yesterday afternoon at an official, listed, Labour Fringe event hosted by crank nutters Jewish Voice for Labour, LBC’s Theo Usherwood was forcibly removed by Tony Greenstein. Theo’s phone was recording as Greenstein knocked it out of his hand, though Guido’s now received the full shocking footage, in which the audience applauds as he’s kicked out:

What did they want to hide from the media?