Sadiq’s Own Words Undermine Latest Climate Alarmism

Bewildering scenes of a somehow-flooded Tower Bridge this week caused mayor Sadiq Khan to panic Londoners on Twitter:

Climate change is not a problem in far off parts of the world.

It’s on our doorstep.

It’s our problem too. pic.twitter.com/XUBYPAe0jf — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 23, 2021

There’s just one problem with Sadiq’s climate alarmism: he himself disproved such theories back in 2018. Asked by a Tory GLA member if he was planning to address the flooding issue on “Tower Bridge that occurs when it rains?”, Sadiq responded:

“Following the terrorist attacks on Westminster and London Bridge in 2017, it was necessary for the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to install permanent barriers along various bridges in central London, including Tower Bridge. Unfortunately, a number of the barriers on Tower Bridge have blocked the gullies and led to a build-up of standing water. The MPS has been working with Transport for London to address this issue and, on 20 November 2018, barriers were removed to clear the drainage system of any blockages and clean the surrounding area. Barriers were then put back in place, but with alterations to ensure more water can flow into the gullies in the future.”

Note the lack of deferring to the climate excuse. Perhaps Sadiq should get on and fix the issue rather than playing to the grassroots…