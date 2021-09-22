“Insulate Britain” Protester Admits His House Isn’t Insulated, Storms Off GMB Set

Insulate Britain is having a great media round today. With one spokesperson already refusing four times to admit whether their eco-terrorism would still be worth it if someone got seriously injured, “activist” Liam Norton has now pulled a blinder on Good Morning Britain by revealing his own home isn’t insulated:

“Whether my home is insulated or not doesn’t change the fact that millions of people’s homes aren’t insulated…the thing is, this is like, a shame that this discussion has been debased in this way…our country is going to be destroyed if we don’t get this sorted out. You know insulation costs tens of thousands of pounds, you know, you’re aware of that?”

Pushed by Richard Madeley to explain the eco-mob’s M25 protests, Norton finally had enough of being asked reasonable questions and simply walked off set. “He’s doing a Piers!” said Madeley…