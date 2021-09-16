Corbyn Takes Chinese Embassy’s Lines

Congratulations to Corbyn who, as ever on foreign policy issues, has put out this absurd take regarding last night’s AUKUS agreement:

Starting a new cold war will not bring peace, justice and human rights to the world. #AUKUS — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 16, 2021

Accusing the agreement between the US, UK and Australia of being akin to actions during the cold war is an argument straight out of the CCP’s ‘lines to take’, who this morning said AUKUS should “shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice.” It would be fascinating to know how Corbyn thinks ignoring China’s domestic and foreign human rights abuses – from the Uighurs to Hong Kong – can result in “peace, justice and human rights”, as Corbyn calls for. Guido supposes sharing anti-western attack lines is precisely the sort of borderless egalitarianism of which Marx would have been proud…