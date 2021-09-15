Starmer Loses Third Shadow Minister in a Fortnight

Major reshuffle speculation this morning, after Sir Keir lost his third shadow minister in 15 days. Shadow women’s minister Charlotte Nichols has stepped back from Starmer’s top team on a temporary for “personal reasons”, according to The Guardian. Starmer’s shedding spokespeople faster than popularity…

While it’s denied the move has any connection to political disputes or disagreements, it inconveniently came on the same day as he lost his shadow secretary for women and equalities, Marsha de Cordova – a move that seemingly was brought on by a political row. On the 30th Sir Keir also lost his shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard who stepped back to focus on his constituency after last month’s Plymouth shooting. Perhaps it’s not just Boris in need of a reshuffle…