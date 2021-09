Some good news to wake up to this morning, as the ONS’ job figures show payroll workers have now surpassed the pre-pandemic peak in an astonishingly quick recovery. After inflation, pay is also up by a whopping 6%…

Unfortunately, total public sector employment in June 2021 was up 131,000, or 2.4%, on the previous June, largely because of the ongoing response to the pandemic. The big state era is definitely back…