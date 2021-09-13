GMB Union Boss Tim Roache Bags £868,800 Plus £60,000 Annual Pension

Whilst the TUC bosses are enjoying their annual booze-up, the TaxPayers’ Alliance has calculated that the average remuneration of the top 30 Union Chiefs on more than £100,000 was £150,755 in 2020. The highest-paid trade union boss, outgoing General Secretary of the GMB Tim Roache, bagged an unbelievable £288,000 plus an £80,000 payment for long standing service, a £500,000 lump sum, a car of his choice and a £60,000 annual pension after terminating his employment in sordid circumstances. By comparison Prime Minister Boris Johnson earns £160,000…

The boss of the National Association of Head Teachers, Paul Whiteman, was the second highest paid union boss, taking home a staggering £216,387. TUC boss Frances O’Grady pockets a comfortable above average £167,229. John O’Connell, Chief Executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, says:

”These red barons relentlessly preach policies around wealth inequality and demand evermore tax-and-spend, but are sitting comfortably as some of Britain’s biggest earners. Hypocritical union heads should stop lining their pockets with these six-figure salaries.”

Nice work if you can get it…