Boris’s Eight Week Tax U-Turn

What a difference seven weeks and five days make: in July, responding to a recommendation to introduce new anti-obesity health taxes, Boris rejected the proposals by saying he is “not, I must say, attracted to the idea of extra taxes on hard-working people”. Today in the Commons, the PM stood up and announced a National Insurance hike that will hit the pockets of those very same hard-working people. Would be helpful if there was a streak of conservative ideology guiding some of these statements and policies…