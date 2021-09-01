Raab: Intelligence Said It Was “Unlikely Kabul Would Fall This Year”

Dominic Raab is up in front of the Foreign Affairs select committee this afternoon to discuss the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Asked whether the government’s intelligence anticipated such a swift Taliban takeover, Raab said:

“The central assessment that we were operating to…is that the central proposition was that, given the troop withdrawal by the end of August, you would see a steady deterioration from that point, and that it was unlikely Kabul would fall this year…that doesn’t mean we didn’t do contingency planning, or game out, or test the other propositions.”

Raab later added he’s “not confident” about the number of British nationals still in Afghanistan, merely saying it’s in the low hundreds…