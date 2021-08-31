Ofcom Frustrates GB News’ Bulletin Plans

Along with plans to finally break into their advertising budget, GB News‘ forthcoming relaunch is also supposedly going to launch regular news bulletins, moving away from the current features-focused output. Guido’s mole, however, suggests this is proving more difficult than expected, thanks to Ofcom. The regulating body makes bulletin broadcasting more difficult due to stringent rules that opinion and news content must be rigorously separated. No easy feat for a channel priding itself in opinion-oriented content…

Guido learns some presenters are frustrated their shows can’t do breaking news due to the broadcast rules, and a new “segregated look” has had to be developed, hosted by a different presenter to those doing the main show. Still, plans remain afoot to launch the bulletins in the next couple of weeks…