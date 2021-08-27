Michel Barnier Confirms French Presidential Run… on Eurosceptic, Anti-Immigration Platform

After the long-running speculation was all-but confirmed yesterday afternoon, Michel Barnier has launched a bid to become the next President of France. While we knew he would aim for the centre-right Republican’s candidacy, Barnier’s gone in hard on immigration, promising to “limit and have control over immigration”. Has he signed up for Cummings’ Substack consultancy services?

“In these grave times, I have taken the decision and have the determination to stand… and be the president of a France that is reconciled, to respect the French and have France respected”

Specifically, Barnier would implement a five-year ban on immigration and, unbelievably, “reform the EU” to curb regulations and bureaucracy. We’re through the looking glass now, mes ami…