Tom Harwood now has a “public duty“ to kill Geronimo the alpaca after he was sentenced to death by the High Court last night. Geronimo will now lounge on death row for up to 30 days after his fate was sealed by the failed court bid, as owner Helen Macdonald and DEFRA make arrangements for his execution. Tom was on hand to give GB News a rundown of his strongly-held convictions:

Time to set up the chopping block on Parliament Green…