Mystery Troll Hijacks Twitter Accounts to Harass Sam Tarry’s Opponents

It's only two weeks until #PositiveTwitterDay on Friday, August 27, so this tale of trolling Twitter accounts HatfieldHandball and EnfieldVoice is timely. They were originally created to advertise the now-failed Hatfield Handball club, yet are now being used to troll Ilford South MP Sam Tarry's political enemies. Guido wonders if keen handball player Ben Maloney – who happens to work as Sam Tarry's Chief of Staff – might know who is behind these anonymous accounts…

In 2021 the HatfieldHandball account accused Sam Tarry’s opponent, in the Ilford South selection, Jas Athwal, of corruption:

.@Jas_Athwal must have sweaty palms after reading this, given this was his right-hand crony.



They were even caught handing out fake Labour Party membership cards together during the 2019 parliamentary candidate selection.



Will you be visiting him in the clink, Jas? — HatfieldHandball (@HertsHandball) January 4, 2021

Since as early as 2013 the two accounts have also been used to anonymously troll MPs and Labour officials. They’ve accused Lammy of “hanging out with Tory donors“, Kate Osamor of being a “lightweight” and, Lyn Brown of “social cleansing“… whatever that means.

Like Ben Maloney, EnfieldVoice also viscerally hates and regularly tweets about former Labour MP Joan Ryan. What are the odds…

The EnfieldVoice account has also called for the “eradication of Zionism“, and accused a person he disagreed with of having his “head buried in The Jewish Chronicle for too long“. A never-before-seen tweet from Ben Maloney’s now private twitter account argues that Labour’s anti-semitism crisis was fabricated to “undermine Corbyn”. The mask begins to slip…

On 14 April 2014, EnfieldSouth accused Ben Malone of running the EnfieldVoice account. Following this both Ben Malone’s twitter and the EnfieldVoice account were made private. What a bizarre coincidence…

Since then, no one else has attempted to identify the accounts, so Guido will leave it up to co-conspirators to decide for themselves…