Gavin Williamson ‘Forgets’ His A-Level Results

With A-Level results published this morning, Nick Ferrari was keen to know what Williamson achieved in his own exams back in the day. However, in typical dog-ate-my-homework fashion, Williamson insisted that he couldn’t remember what he scored. Perhaps he got an A* in the art of dodging questions…

Williamson, who studied History, Economics, and Government & Politics at A-Level, then went on to earn a BsC in Social Studies at the University of Bradford. Guido did some digging and found that the University of Bradford has a 52% acceptance rate, and requests at least B,B,C at A-Level…