Verhofstadt’s Olympian Spinning

Guy Verhofstadt has tried putting a brave face on EU member states’ underwhelming performances at the 2020 Olympics, claiming if the EU were a nation-state in of itself its record would be more impressive:

Fun fact: EU combined has more gold medals than US or China #TokyoOlympics



I’d love to see the EU flag next to the national on athletes’ clothes.



Our identity is layered - we’re proud Italians, Latvians, Germans, Slovenians... and Europeans. Our sports should reflect that !🥇🇪🇺 — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 5, 2021

Given this is the first Olympics since Brexit, Guido points out that were Britain still members the EU’s medal total would be a whopping 25% higher. We were always propping them up…

We’re also currently totaling the same number of gold medals as our nearest two EU medal table neighbours, France and Germany, combined. Guido will leave it up to Guy to tot up the Commonwealth…