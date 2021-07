Survation have another poll detecting a bounce for Starmer. It is not their first so not likely to be an error, Redfield & Wilton have the Tories on 40% and Labour on 36% too, YouGov had the Tories dropping 6 points to 38% with Labour on 34% last. Silly season or the start of something else? Downing Street has had a run of mis-steps of late…