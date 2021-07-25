Labour Offices in Parliament Closed by Flooding

London’s flash flooding this evening has hit parliament, resulting in the Norman Shaw South building facing closures. Workers in Norman Shaw North have also been advised to stay away tomorrow:

Flooding in Norman Shaw South. Norman Shaw South will be closed on Monday 26 July. This is due to flooding caused by heavy rain over the weekend. Colleagues and Members are also advised not to work from Norman Shaw North on Monday 26 July, if at all possible. The latest information on this will be posted on the parliamentary intranet.

Guido suspects the PM was hoping for a quieter start to recess than this…