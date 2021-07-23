Anti-Vaxxer Denies Harassing Newsnight Editor Nick Watt

A second anti-lockdown crank has pleaded not guilty to the harassment of the BBC’s Nick Watt, who was accosted by a mob of protesters in Whitehall last month. Christopher Aitken, who admits being part of the mob yet still insists he “did nothing wrong”, was caught on camera chasing the Newsnight editor into Richmond Terrace following the government’s decision to delay reopening beyond 21st June. Aitken left court yesterday wearing a box on his head, and in the esteemed company of – who else? – Piers Corbyn. A trial is now set for 29th November…