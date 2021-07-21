Apsana Begum’s Trial for Housing Fraud Begins Today

Apsana Begum’s trial for housing fraud begins this morning and is expected to last six to eight days. The Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, who is facing 3 charges of fraud over her mysterious ability to leapfrog the 18,000-long waiting list for a council flat (despite having no children), “vigorously denies” the charges and pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court back in December. If she’s convicted, she faces losing her seat – the Socialist Workers’ Party has already announced it’ll stand a candidate if there’s a by-election…