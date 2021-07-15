Sadiq Khan’s U-Turn on Controversial Statues

While his woke statue commission continue its work, Sadiq Khan appears to have had a Damascene conversion on the issue of controversial sculptures in London. Today, Khan defended the impending erection of a new fourth plinth statue of Chilembwe – an anti-colonial activist in Nyasaland who ordered the decapitation of William Livingstone in front of his children. Sadiq’s statue commission claims it wants to “reflect London’s achievements and diversity”…

In response to the question posed by Shaun Bailey, Khan argued that:

“I think art has an important role in stimulating conversation. I also think we should challenge different perspectives when it comes to history. History is complicated and it is always worth getting a different perspective”. 

Bailey pointed out “this is a man who sanctioned the murder of people… he did sermons with the head of his opponents on a pike”…

These remarks diverge sharply from the Mayor’s comments last year about toppling the statues of slave traders at the height of the BLM protest, when he said he “hopes” they’d come down. Presumably this new position from Sadiq puts his woke statue commission back to square one…
mdi-tag-outline Culture War Mayor of London
mdi-account-multiple-outline Sadiq Khan Shaun Bailey
mdi-timer July 15 2021 @ 14:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments