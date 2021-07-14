Fact Check: Boris Did Condemn English Football Team Booing

Starmer predictably focused on the England Team racism fallout at PMQs, accusing the PM of stoking the fire and asking “does he now regret failing to condemn those who booed England players for standing up to racism, yes or no?”. Guido’s dug out a clip from a Boris interview on the BBC when he categorically told Laura Kuenssberg “I think it’s totally wrong to boo the English team”. Attempts by political parties to try re-writing history is a common tactic – Starmer misleading the house is something that needs correction…