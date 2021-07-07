Claudia Webbe Humiliates Herself with Question to Raab

Guido always looks forward to Claudia Webbe’s Foreign Affairs Committee appearances, ever since she suggested the UK is no worse than Iran, only to get deflated by Raab’s ‘having to explain the obvious’ act. Yesterday she asked a question even she didn’t understand…

After the floor opened up, Claudia questioned Her Majesty’s Foreign Secretary:

“Why does the government not consider legal action to be necessary in the case of Belarus?”

A dry-as-ever Raab asked her to clarify, “what is the legal action you’re proposing?”. After more waffle from Webbe, Raab specified:

“What I was trying to clarify is who do you want us to sue and where?”

Guido presumed Claudia would be more familiar with the details of legal action these days…