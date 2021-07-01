BBC’s Bill Clinton Sexual Assault Conviction Blunder

Reporting on Bill Cosby’s shock prison release, presenter Michelle Fleury made an embarrassing blunder by confusing the disgraced comedian with former President Bill Clinton, live on air. Viewers were told:
“For the last two years this has been where Bill Clinton has called home. Tonight he will sleep in his own bed following the bombshell decision by the Pennsylvanian Supreme Court to overturn his conviction of sexual assault.”
Presenter Huw Edwards quickly apologised for the BBC’s gaffe. Freudian slip perhaps…