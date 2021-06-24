George Eustice: Mask Mandate Likely to End on July 19

This morning Environment Secretary George Eustice claimed the government expects to end the legal requirement for masks in public settings from July 19, provided the data is positive. Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Eustice said:

“What we want to do on the 19th July, and the Prime Minister’s said that the data looks good to be able to have that end, is to remove all of the legal restrictions…now whether there will still be some people who might choose to wear masks or whether it may be advisory in some settings, that’s a separate matter. But the objective of that final stage is to remove the legal requirement to do these things…as far as we’re concerned there won’t be a legal compulsion to.”

Asked whether he would continue wearing a mask even after the mandate ends, Eustice added “I wouldn’t, no…I think a lot of people will want to shed those masks”. Considering reports yesterday claimed the government will continue to advise mask-wearing and social distancing even after July 19, things might be about to get confusing…