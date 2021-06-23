Licence to Thrill: Biker IDS

Guido congratulates Sir Iain Duncan Smith for passing his module 1 motorcycle test on Monday with flying colours. Halfway to losing his L-plates…

The module 1 test includes “a number of slow and high speed manoeuvres”, and is the first of two exams riders must pass to gain their full licence. Only one more test and Iain never has to use public transport again…

Taking the test at Learn2Ride Motorcycle Training in Milton Keynes, IDS’s instructor Guy Aitkins had warm words for his latest student: “He’s a lovely fella and a great sense of humour”. Guido expects to see IDS – who has Japanese ancestry – riding around Westminster on Yamahaha soon…