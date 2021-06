On Brexit’s fifth birthday, a new poll from Savanta Comres shows that one in seven 2016 Remainers would vote not to rejoin the EU in a hypothetical scenario – compared to just one in ten Leavers who would.

Overall, 51% of those polled would vote against rejoining the bloc in a second vote, with 49% in favour. Most people, including Remainers, just want to move on. The cookie’s crumbled…