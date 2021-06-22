Local Muslim Activists Warning People Not to Support “Openly Lesbian” Leadbeater

In Dan Hodge’s Mail on Sunday column a senior Labour Party source suggested Labour was “haemorrhaging votes among Muslim voters” because of what “Keir has been doing on antisemitism”. Now, however, Guido suspects that’s not the only reason some voters don’t like Labour’s Batley & Spen candidate. Messages which have been circulated on local community WhatsApp groups warn that some have “shamelessly brought the Labour Candidate (who is openly Lesbian) to the Masjids’ (the house of Allah) for votes.”

The message further condemns people who have been “promoting an MP that could potentially harm the Imaan of our children” and might “cost the corruption of our future generations”. Guido wonders who is spreading these anti-lesbian messages and cultivating such a toxic campaign…

Guido sources have also said Batley & Spen constituents have expressed concern over Keir Starmer’s Jewish wife. It is not clear who is spreading this information round the community…

Keir Starmer has already pre-emptively distanced himself from this nasty by-election campaign, clearly worried that Leadbeater isn’t cutting through. Perhaps if she focused on local issues instead of Israel and Palestine, she’d have more success…