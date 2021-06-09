Jenrick: Oxford Students who Removed Queen’s Portrait are Disrespecting Her “Out of Ignorance”

Guido’s exclusive yesterday afternoon – that Oxford students at Magdalen College have voted to remove a portrait of the Queen over her “colonial” links – is leading a number of front pages this morning, following Gavin Williamson’s statement last night. The Mail and the Express are especially keen…

This morning Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast viewers that the decision was disrespecting the Queen “out of ignorance”, and that he’s proud to have a portrait of the Queen on his wall in his departmental office.

“We’re very fortunate to have the Queen and I wouldn’t want anyone to disrespect her out ignorance in this way”

Thankfully it wasn’t Naga Munchetty conducting the interview…