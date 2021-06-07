Lee Anderson: NHS Staff More Interested in Keeping Nation Healthy Than Learning ABC of Woke-ry

Lee Anderson, one of the Women and Equalities Committee’s newest members, made his first emphatic statement on related matters in the Commons this afternoon – by railing against a glossary of ‘equality, diversity and inclusion’ which appeared on the NHS website this morning:

“Now then, I see that our NHS have published their very own woke alphabet. Which includes terms such as ‘white fragility’ for the letter W. Now not only is this a load of nonsense, it’s also very divisive. So does my right honourable friend agree with me that the vast majority of our brilliant NHS staff are more interested in keeping the nation healthy, rather than learning the ABC of woke-ry?”

The page has already been deleted, easy as 1-2-3.