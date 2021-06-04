The Cummings Effect: Tories Take 16 Point Polling Lead

A week on from Domageddon and the Tories have gained another 3 points in the latest YouGov polling, giving them a 16 point lead over Labour at 46% to 30%. That’s tied for the Tories’ biggest lead since last spring. Guido imagines this poll will get less attention than the Observer’s survey immediately after Cummings’ testimony, which showed a 6 point drop for the Conservatives – so much for that…

It’s not all bad news for Labour though: they’ve managed to gain 1 point since last week. Maybe Life Stories did Starmer some favours after all…

UPDATE: One co-conspirator points out that, on these numbers, the Tories would be awarded a majority in the region of 120 seats…