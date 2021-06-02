LIVE TONIGHT FROM 6PM
On tonight’s Live with Littlewood, we’ll be asking:
  • Fearing freedom: Should the roadmap be delayed?
  • Bouncing back: Are we set for a glorious economic recovery?
  • Playing catch-up: Can the government’s schools recovery plan deliver?
  • Orwellian overreach: Do curbs on advertising harm free speech?
Host Mark Littlewood will be joined by talkRADIO presenter Mike Graham, Telegraph columnist Suzanne Moore, Rebecca Ryan of Defund the BBC, Professor of Economics Len Shackleton, and the IEA’s Christopher Snowdon. Join the debate from 6pm tonight here.
