Sturgeon Announces Covid Unlocking Slow Down

Breaking news from north of the border as Sturgeon announces she has decided to introduce “a slight slowing down of the easing of restrictions” in Scotland, to ensure more people can be fully vaccinated. The move will no doubt put the Westminster unlocking plan under pressure as speculation grows about whether June 21’s unlocking will be able to go ahead.

Despite the announced slowing down – with many areas set to stay in Level 2 longer than planned – Glasgow is set to move down a level from its current Level 3 from Friday midnight. Less than an hour ago, No. 10 told hacks the PM sees no reason to delay the final stage of the roadmap. No doubt they’ll point out Scotland’s Covid rate per 100,000 is still at nine cases, versus England’s five…