It’s a trope well-worn that Twitter is not the real world, and the latest poll from Survation hammers that home. The first post-Cummings poll, carried out from the 25th to the 26th, shows the Tories up 6 points on Survation’s last poll at the end of April. Labour is down 5%, resulting in a 5.5% swing to the Tories. Boris also takes a lead over Starmer in the poll for ‘best PM’ – now with a 17% lead…