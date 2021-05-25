Whip Removed from Rob Roberts

Roberts tells the 109 WhatsApp group chat of 2019 intake Tory MPs:

“Good morning all. I no longer have the Conservative Whip therefore it would seem to be appropriate to leave the group until such a time as it is restored. I wouldn’t want to put anyone else in the position of having to explain why we’re still in a group together, albeit not an official party one. R”

Guido has approached the Tories for comment.

UPDATE: Fellow Tory MPs circle in to support Roberts, with James Sunderland saying he is “one of us”

UPDATE II: Tory spokesperson confirms the whip has been removed and apologise to the victim

“We would like to apologise to the individual concerned for the inappropriate and unwarranted treatment they were subjected to by someone in a position of authority. “There is no place for the behaviour they were subjected to and we praise their courage in coming forward. “In light of the outcome of the Standards investigation Rob Roberts MP has had the Conservative Party Whip suspended”

His membership of the party itself is also now under review…