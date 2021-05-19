[WATCH] Ashworth: Labour Policy is Confidential

A new excuse has emerged as to why Labour are over a year into their current leadership and yet to announce any original policies. Asked on GMB “what does the Labour party now stand for”, a confused-sounding Jon Ashworth replied, “They’re confidential meetings”. After presenter Adil Ray pointed out he was asking for examples of Labour Party policy, not his pin number, Ashworth went into the usual spiel about just listening “to the country”. People criticise Starmer for not having any firm politics, now his party has no policies…