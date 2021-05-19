LibDem Councillor Representing Three Different Wards, 70 Miles Apart

While the LibDems failed to make much progress in this month’s local elections, one of them is single-handedly flying their “winning here” flag: councillor Tim Bearder. It has come to Guido’s attention that Cllr Bearder has now been elected to 3 different local authorities over 70 miles apart: West End ward on Eastleigh Borough Council, Wheatley Ward on Oxford County Council, and South Oxfordshire District Council. This week, he was also appointed as cabinet member for transport in Oxfordshire. The jobs come with a hefty taxpayer-funded salary totalling almost £41,000…

The Tories are naturally making hay of this, with Eastleigh MP Paul Holmes saying Cllr Bearder “is now more focused on his political career than the people that he represents”, calling on him to trigger a by-election. If the people of Oxfordshire and Eastleigh weren’t already feeling two-timed, Guido spots Bearder’s Oxfordshire election leaflets claim he “lives in the heart of the Division, in Sunnyside, Wheatley”, yet his Eastleigh register of interests claims he lives in the town.



Guido wishes three-timing Tim the best of luck juggling so many constituents…